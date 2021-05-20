More freeway shootings in L.A. area

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — Four more people say someone shot their windows while they were driving in the Los Angeles area. The reports indicate a BB or pellet gun might be involved.

The California Highway Patrol says no victims have been injured. But car window replacements can cost hundreds of dollars.

The CHP says there have been almost sixty incidents in the past few weeks.

"Before we finished the police report they actually got on the radio, he's like, 'Oh, there's another one on the 91'," said driver Alyssa Gottberg.

"We're patrolling the freeways we have some units that are all white patrol vehicles. People don't know it's a CHP vehicle," said CHP Officer Florentino Olivera.

One vehicle that got shot belongs to the highway patrol.