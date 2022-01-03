Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

More rain and snow head toward Northern California

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News
Rain and Snow (FILE)
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 14:05:48-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Wind, rain and snow are returning to Northern California. The Sacramento weather office says significant travel problems are possible Monday on Interstate 5 north of Redding and lighter snowfall accumulations are expected to impact travel over the northern Sierra Nevada on Interstate 80 and U.S. 50.

Light precipitation is forecast to return to the San Francisco Bay Area and spread southward through Tuesday.

Unlike the December weather systems that brought much-needed rain and snow to most of the state, the latest system is not forecast to reach Southern California, where conditions are cold and dry.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Orrin and Orson West: One Year Later