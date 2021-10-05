Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

More SoCal beaches closed amid questions about oil spill response

items.[0].image.alt
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach after an oil spill in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. The Coast Guard received the first report of a possible oil spill off the Southern California coast more than 12 hours before a company reported a major leak in its pipeline and a cleanup effort was launched, records show.
California Oil Spill
Posted at 1:11 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 16:11:29-04

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Officials are imposing more restrictions on Southern California beaches in response to a large oil spill. The restrictions were announced while more questions emerged about whether the accident was swiftly reported to the Coast Guard and other authorities.

Signs were posted on the famous Huntington Beach declaring that the beach was open but that the ocean and shore were closed. On a typical day, surfers would usually be seen bobbing in the waves, but not now.

Huntington State Beach still had an oily smell, although it was less severe than the stench emanating from the water on Sunday.

RELATED OIL SPILL STORIES
Records show slow response to report of SoCal oil spill Company suspected in oil spill had dozens of violations California oil spill causes beach closures in Orange County Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids