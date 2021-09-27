More than 200 COVID outbreaks identified at Los Angeles police, fire agencies since pandemic

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — More than 200 coronavirus outbreaks have been identified at police or fire agencies throughout Los Angeles County since the beginning of the pandemic.

The L.A. Times reported outbreaks have continued regularly even as vaccination rates increased among police and fire personnel.

A good portion of the outbreaks have occurred at LAPD and the L.A. fire departments.

Reports say some employees have filed lawsuits challenging a new rule requiring them to be vaccinated by next month.