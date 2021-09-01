Watch
More than 30 California children still stuck in Afghanistan

Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP
In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, families walk towards their flight during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan. More than 30 California children are stuck in Afghanistan after traveling to the country to see their relatives weeks before the Taliban seized power and US forces left, according to school districts where the kids are enrolled.
Posted at 2:13 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 17:13:33-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Officials say more than 30 California children are still stuck in Afghanistan after they traveled to the country to see relatives weeks before the Taliban seized power and were unable to get out before U.S. forces left.

Officials with three school districts in the San Diego and Sacramento areas where the children are enrolled say they have been in contact with the families and report they fear having been forgotten by the U.S. government.

Nearly all of the children returned to Afghanistan with one or both of their parents in the spring or early summer to see relatives. The U.S. ended its evacuation efforts on Monday and withdrew.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
