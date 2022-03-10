Watch
Morro Bay to end waterfront RV camping after complaints

Posted at 11:43 AM, Mar 10, 2022
MORRO BAY, Calif. (AP) — RV camping may be experiencing a surge in popularity, but not in one California coastal destination.

The Morro Bay City Council this week voted 4-1 to end a pilot program that created 19 RV campsites on the waterfront midway between Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The move followed a citizen-led effort against the RV campsites, which were created to generate revenue for the city’s underfunded harbor department but generated complaints.

The opponents had gathered enough petition signatures to bring the issue to a vote in an upcoming election.

