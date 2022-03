WINDSOR, Calif. (AP) — A Sonoma County mortuary is accused of storing unembalmed bodies for more than 24 hours without refrigeration and at an unapproved location, according to a state agency that oversees California’s funeral industry.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports the Cemetery and Funeral Bureau has initiated disciplinary action against Conneely Family Cremation & Funeral Services in Windsor.

A lawyer for the mortuary says the Conneely family vehemently denies the accusations.