Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Most California workers to stay masked under revised rules

items.[0].image.alt
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - In this May 14, 2021, file photo, a worker wears a mask while prepares desserts at the Universal City Walk, in Universal City, Calif. California workplace regulators are considering Thursday, June 3, 2021, whether to end mask rules if every employee in a room has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, frustrating business groups by eying a higher standard than the state plans to soon adopt for social settings. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Virus Outbreak California
Posted at 11:03 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 14:03:29-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California employees will soon be able to skip masks in the workplace, but only if every employee in the room is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The revised rules adopted Thursday night by a sharply divided California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board are expected to go into effect June 15. That's the same day the state more broadly loosens requirements in social settings in keeping with recent federal recommendations.

Members made clear that the regulations are only temporary while they consider further easing pandemic rules.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office says he's hopeful the board will follow the science and further amend its rules.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads