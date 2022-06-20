Watch
Motorcyclist arrested after chase through Los Angeles

Posted at 12:07 PM, Jun 20, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A fleeing motorcyclist led California Highway Patrol motorcycle officers Monday on a lengthy pursuit through Los Angeles, including off-roading through the hills of Elysian Park near Dodger Stadium.

With news helicopters overhead, the pursuit sped along freeways and through narrow, winding streets until the fleeing rider abruptly turned down a driveway and parked behind a residential building.

Two officers followed him down the driveway, jumped off their motorcycles and took the man to the ground.

Officer Chris Baldonado, a CHP Southern Division spokesperson, said the motorcyclist was wanted for moving in and out of carpool lanes and speeding over 100 mph (161 kph).

