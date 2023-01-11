Mudslide rampages through Los Ojos neighborhood on California's central coast

LOS OSOS, Calif. (KSBY/KERO) — The ongoing extreme weather is still rocking parts of the central coast of California, prompting flood watches, evacuations, and even mudslides like the one that destroyed Phyllis Schoonbeck's home in Los Osos, California.

Schoonbeck was at her neighbor's home when she saw tons of water coming down her street. When she saw her house afterwards, she was devastated.

"I was, I don't know, in shock. Distraught. Kind of just numb, not knowing exactly what I was going to do next," said Schoonbeck. She's not sure when she'll be able to return to her home.

Schoonbeck was only able to get into her house to assess the damage because her back window was shattered by the force of the water and mud hitting it. When the window failed, it let in what Schoonbeck calls a torrent that left feet of water and debris in her home.

"There is nothing in my bedroom that is salvageable," said Schoonbeck. "My dresser is tipped upside down. My bed is a total wreck."

There was an even more immediate concern for Schoonbeck than property, though, because while she was not home when the mudflow hit, her pets were.

"My gold cat was sitting on the bed, smart cat that he was, pretty much the highest spot except for the tall dresser. My other cat, unfortunately, was on the patio and we feared she was gone," said Schoonbeck.

Both cats survived the mudslide.

"She's stubborn enough," Schoonbeck says of the animal. "I guess because of me. I'm stubborn, she also survived."

A friend of Schoonbeck, Diana Hammerlund, says she's never seen a storm cause this much damage in this community.

"I've never, ever seen a mudslide here, ever ever, and it's just really sad and disheartening," said Hammerlund. "It just makes me sad for her and for all these people that lost their homes."

Hammerlund says even one shovel can help Schoonbeck during this time.

"Just help her out," said Hammerlund. "I know she's a very proud woman. She's never had to ask for help before, and for her to have to ask for help is the hardest thing for her to do."

Schoonbeck is quick to affirm Hammerlund's sentiment, but also understands that now is a time for her to depend on those around her.

"It's embarrassing to me to actually feel like I need to rely on people like that," said Schoonbeck. "I guess being too proud is not exactly the way to go, but welcome to 2023."

The community in Los Osos is already coming together to help Schoonbeck and the others in her neighborhood who were impacted by the mudslide. Not just one, but dozens of people with dozens of shovels, ready to help Schoonbeck and other neighbors start the long process of cleaning up.