(KERO) — Wildfires weren't the only thing impacting the Golden State over the weekend. In San Bernardino County a huge mudslide triggered by heavy rains closed traffic in both directions on Highway 38 Sunday.

A flood watch was in effect for most of the day on Sunday for that area. Road crews are not able to provide an estimate of when the highway can be reopened.

Flash flooding also caused major damage to roadways at the Mojave National Preserve.