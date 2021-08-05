Multiple wildfires burn throughout California

(KERO) — Wildfires across California continue to rage as new blazes are popping up, destroying homes and buildings throughout the state.

The latest incident is the River Fire burning in the town of Colfax in Placer County breaking out Wednesday afternoon.

Cal Fire saying that fire has already grown to 14 hundred acres and has destroyed as many as *40* homes and buildings.

Evacuation orders or warnings are currently in place for the more than 6,600 residents in the area.

Cal Fire saying about four thousand buildings are currently being threatened by the fire.

And the Dixie Fire up in Plumas and Butte counties to grow and on Wednesday tore through the small town of Greenville.

The Associated Press saying the blaze destroyed the downtown area of the town with a population of just 800 people.

The town's sheriff's office, jail, library, stores, restaurants, and a hotel all reportedly burning to the ground.

Local congressman Doug LaMalfa getting emotional during a Facebook video with a large smoke plume visible in the background

"We lost Greenville tonight and there's just no words for...(gets emotional)"

the Dixie Fire, which broke out last month, has now covered 428 square miles, or more than 278,000 acres, and is only 35% contained.

About 5,000 firefighters are battling the blaze as more than 12,000 structures are currently being threatened.

So far 45 buildings have been destroyed.

And as the Dixie Fire continues to grow, here's a deeper look at where it stands historically in California.

According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire is now the eighth largest fire in the state's history.

The largest fire ever recorded is the August Complex, which covered more than one million acres and destroyed nearly a 1,000 buildings just last year.

Consider this, five of the six largest fires in California's history all broke out just last year.

As wildfire season rages on, Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Glenn County meeting with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack about ongoing efforts to get federal aid to California to help battle the state's fires.

"The reality at the end of the day is that we need to approach things differently," said Newsom. "We need to acknowledge that the hot is getting a lot hotter and the highs are getting dryer and from a flooding concern these atmospheric rivers, the wets are getting a lot wetter.

"The simultaneous crisis, not only drought but climate extreme heat and weather, dry soil conditions. But also energy reliability challenges not only California and Californians, but our governance over the entire West Coast of the United States."

In California the federal government owns the majority of the forest land where wildfires are burning, while the state owns just 3%.