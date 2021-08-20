Watch
National forests closed as California wildfires surge

Ethan Swope/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, file photo, a deer walks in the ashes left by the Caldor Fire which burned through Grizzly Flats, Calif. California has already surpassed the acreage burned at this point last year, which ended up setting the record. Now it’s entering a period when powerful winds have often driven the deadliest blazes.(AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)
California Wildfires
Posted at 10:57 AM, Aug 20, 2021
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Millions of acres of national forest in Northern California are being closed because of dangerous fire conditions that already have sent a score of blazes raging through the area and destroyed hundreds of homes.

The U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that beginning on Aug. 22 it will close nine national forests from near Lake Tahoe at the Nevada border all the way west to Six Rivers National Forest.

The Eldorado National Forest already had been closed because of the Caldor Fire, which gutted the Sierra Nevada town of Grizzly Flats this week.

