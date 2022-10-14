Watch Now
National Park Service taking action to protect California's giant sequoias

According to the park service, up to 19 percent of the world's sequoia population was destroyed in the past two years.
Noah Berger/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 file photo, Flames burn up a tree as part of the Windy Fire in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest, Calif. The U.S. Forest Service is taking emergency action to speed up approval of projects to clear underbrush in giant sequoia groves to save the world's largest trees from the increasing threat of wildfire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File, File)
Posted at 10:08 AM, Oct 14, 2022
(KERO) — The National Park Service is taking action to protect California's giant sequoias. According to the park service, up to 19 percent of the world's sequoia population was destroyed in the past two years.

Starting Friday park rangers will thin vegetation and use small, prescribed fires to protect 11 sequoia groves at high risk.

While the giant trees actually thrive in small forest fires recent fires have burned so intensely that they killed many of the trees.

Crews will focus their efforts on California's Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

