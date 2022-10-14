National Park Service taking action to protect California's giant sequoias

(KERO) — The National Park Service is taking action to protect California's giant sequoias. According to the park service, up to 19 percent of the world's sequoia population was destroyed in the past two years.

Starting Friday park rangers will thin vegetation and use small, prescribed fires to protect 11 sequoia groves at high risk.

While the giant trees actually thrive in small forest fires recent fires have burned so intensely that they killed many of the trees.

Crews will focus their efforts on California's Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.