Navy: sailor accused of igniting warship was 'disgruntled'

Denis Poroy/AP
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard after an explosion and fire on board the ship at Naval Base San Diego. The Navy will hold a hearing Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, to review whether there is enough evidence to order a court martial for a San Diego-based sailor charged with setting the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard in the summer of 2020. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)
Posted at 3:49 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 18:49:37-05

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Navy prosecutors say a sailor charged with setting the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard was disgruntled after dropping out of Navy SEAL training and used foul language with officers days before the blaze.

Cmdr. Rich Federico told the court Monday during a preliminary hearing that text messages show Seaman Apprentice Ryan Sawyer Mays lied about his SEAL training and was angry.

Mays has denied igniting the amphibious assault ship that burned for nearly five days in July 2020. His lawyers objected to the hearing. They say were not given enough time to review the evidence against Mays.

