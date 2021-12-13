Navy to hold hearing for sailor accused of igniting warship

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Navy is set to hold a hearing to review whether there is enough evidence to order a court martial for a San Diego-based sailor charged with setting the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard in the summer of 2020.

Monday's hearing is for Seaman Apprentice Ryan Sawyer Mays, who was a member of the crew when the amphibious assault ship burned for nearly five days. He was charged with aggravated arson and willful hazarding of a vessel. Mays has maintained his innocence, telling investigators he helped fight the blaze.

It was the Navy's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The ship was later scrapped.