Navy to hold hearing for sailor accused of igniting warship

Denis Poroy/AP
In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard after an explosion and fire on board the ship at Naval Base San Diego. The Navy will hold a hearing Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, to review whether there is enough evidence to order a court martial for a San Diego-based sailor charged with setting the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard in the summer of 2020.
Posted at 6:30 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 09:30:29-05

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Navy is set to hold a hearing to review whether there is enough evidence to order a court martial for a San Diego-based sailor charged with setting the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard in the summer of 2020.

Monday's hearing is for Seaman Apprentice Ryan Sawyer Mays, who was a member of the crew when the amphibious assault ship burned for nearly five days. He was charged with aggravated arson and willful hazarding of a vessel. Mays has maintained his innocence, telling investigators he helped fight the blaze.

It was the Navy's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The ship was later scrapped.

