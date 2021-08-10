Watch
Nearly 900 buildings destroyed by massive California fire

AP
In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies the Dixie Fire burns in Northern California on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
Western Wildfires
Posted at 11:36 AM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 14:36:11-04

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest single wildfire in recorded history is running through forestlands as fire crews try to protect rural communities from flames that have destroyed hundreds of homes.

The Dixie Fire in the northern Sierra Nevada is 25% contained and officials warn that hot, dry weather could return in the next few days. That could make the forestlands more combustible.

The blaze has destroyed nearly 900 homes and other buildings and gutted the small town of Greenville.

Damage reports are still preliminary because assessment teams can’t reach many areas. The fire is the largest of about 100 large blazes in 15 Western states.

