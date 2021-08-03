Nevada man dies during jumping stunt from California bridge

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities have identified an experienced cliff and bridge jumper from Nevada as the 23-year-old man who died after he jumped off a bridge in Northern California while friends were filming the stunt last week.

The Shasta County sheriff's office says Don Taylor Gorum of Sparks was pronounced dead Wednesday below the Lake Britton Bridge about 60 miles northeast of Redding.

A Gofundme site organized for his memorial says Gorum was a member of the Silver State Hotshots fighting wildfires since 2017.

The 60-foot-high bridge near Burney, California, is known as the “Stand By Me” bridge because it was featured in the 1986 movie of the same name.