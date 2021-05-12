Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

New details emerge in fatal shootings of California police

items.[0].image.alt
AP
San Luis Obispo Police Det. Luca Benedetti, Stockton Police Department shows officer Jimmy Inn
Posted at 11:40 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 14:40:53-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As two police departments in California mourn the loss of officers who were shot and killed, new details have emerged about the violence that occurred during a week meant to honor law enforcement nationwide.

Detective Lucas “Luca” Benedetti was killed while serving a search warrant in the central California city of San Luis Obispo on Monday. Officer Jimmy Inn was fatally shot Tuesday in the Northern California city of Stockton while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

The shootings happened during National Police Week. It's an annual event to honor law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran