New head of largest state worker union won't back Newsom

Richard Vogel/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2017, file photo, Service Employees International Union members gather for a Labor Day rally in downtown Los Angeles. The president of California's largest state employees union has been ousted from the post she held for 13 years and replaced by a candidate who promises to end the organization's political involvement while bolstering its membership, according to results from a low-turnout election posted by the union. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Posted at 3:28 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 18:28:27-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The new president-elect of California’s largest state employee union said Tuesday that the influential organization won’t back Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s effort to fend off a likely recall election this fall.

Richard Louis Brown says anger over union contract concessions last year fueled his victory. He defeated long-time Service Employees International Union Local 1000 President Yvonne Walker. He says that anger extends to Newsom, who is counting on union support to thwart the recall.

Newsom campaign spokesman Nathan Click did not immediately comment. Brown's changes will still need approval from a board of directors, but they would mark a sharp turnabout for the reliably Democratic group.

