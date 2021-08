SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Two measures designed to get more homes built have passed in the California Assembly.

One measure would make it easier to build smaller second units on single-family properties. That would include up to four homes like duplexes.

The second measure would make it easier for local governments to rezone neighborhoods near public transportation to build up to 10 homes.

Both measures still need to pass in the state's senate for final approval.