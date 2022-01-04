Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

New maps, new building, new bills greet California lawmakers

items.[0].image.alt
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 31: California Governor Jerry Brown delivers the State of the State address at the California State Capitol on January 31, 2011 in Sacramento, California. One month after taking office, Gov. Brown delivered the State of the State address to a joint session of the California State legislature. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
California State Capitol in Sacramento, California
Posted at 10:05 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 13:05:06-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have returned to the state Capitol in an election year to begin an eight-month session shaded by uncertainty but buoyed by a second consecutive year of massive budget surpluses.

Legislators are now temporarily housed in a new $424 million office building a few blocks from the Capitol while their old offices in the attached Annex are razed and replaced. And lawmakers will run in new legislative districts in the June primary and November general elections after boundary lines were redrawn based on the 2020 census.

Returning lawmakers on Monday immediately began unveiling new legislation they intend to seek in the new year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Orrin and Orson West: One Year Later