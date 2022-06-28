New state budget agreement provides inflation relief

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Millions of California taxpayers will get “inflation relief” tax rebate payments after lawmakers have reached an agreement on the framework of the 2022-23 budget.

The deal also suspends the state's sales tax on diesel.

Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement that the centerpiece of the agreement, a $17 billion inflation relief package, will offer tax refunds to millions of working Californians. The framework includes giving 23 million Californians direct payments of up to $1,050.

“California’s budget addresses the state’s most pressing needs, and prioritizes getting dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians who are grappling with global inflation and rising prices of everything from gas to groceries," said a statement released by the governor's office on Sunday.

The payments would be issued via direct deposit refunds or debit cards to tax filers by late October.

And beginning on October 1st, the state will suspend the diesel sales tax for 12 months. That tax is currently 23 cents per gallon.

This budget builds on our unprecedented commitment to transform the resources available in our state, from a $47 billion multi-year infrastructure and transportation package to education and health care, showing the nation what a true pro-life agenda looks like. With these new investments, California will become the first state to achieve universal access to health care coverage. And in the wake of Friday’s stunning Supreme Court decision, the state is reaffirming its commitment to defending reproductive rights, providing more than $200 million in additional funding for reproductive health care services. The state will also be investing in key programs that help California families, from funding for homeownership programs and billions of dollars in additional ongoing funding for education, to universal preschool, children’s mental health, and free school meals," continued the statement.

Assemblyman Vince Fong released the following statement regarding the budget:

“The public had less than 24 hours to review a massive budget of $300 billion. California faces crisis after crisis. The budget process is broken. The public deserves more transparency. Transparency is essential to proper oversight and accountability. In this latest budget framework, the Governor could have suspended the gas tax or stopped the gas tax increase that will happen on Friday, July 1. He did not. In the face of rising inflation, Californians will see more costs in their everyday lives despite all the Governor’s rhetoric.”