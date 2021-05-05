Newsom addresses efforts to recall him

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Newsom addressed efforts to recall him Tuesday at the state's capital, the governor also called out the people behind the movement.

Now is not the time to waste hundreds of millions of dollars on a recall effort that is nothing more than a partisan power grab, said Newsom.

The governor said 2020 was a hard year for everyone and that he realizes many people have turned on him.

Newsom also said that he's working to regain voters' trust as a recall election nears.

California election officials have verified 1.6 million signatures in the state.

The majority of those came from Los Angeles County.