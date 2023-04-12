Newsom, McCarthy react to new EPA emissions proposal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — The Biden Administration is taking significant steps to reduce auto pollution. The Environmental Protection Agency proposed new tailpipe emissions limits that would set pollution standards for cars and trucks.

The move would force the auto industry to sell more electric cars in order to meet the requirements.

The EPA says transportation accounts for nearly 30 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. The agency will take public comment on the proposed changes... Before finalizing a rule in the coming months.

Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement Wednesday praising the Biden Administration's new proposed emissions standards, saying in part: “This is a great day for America as our country, under the leadership of President Biden, charts a new course for a zero emissions future. We’re proud of our work here in California that has made our state the national leader in ZEV sales – and now we stand ready to work together to lead the most significant economic transformation since the Industrial Revolution.”

Local congressman and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted out his support for the sweeping energy policy bill, which was passed by McCarthy and the GOP two weeks ago.

Republicans have touted the bill as a plan to increase American energy production and grow the economy while Democrats have denounced the measure, arguing it would set back efforts to transition to clean energy sources.

McCarthy posted a video stating why the bill should be signed by President Biden.

"American natural gas is 41% cleaner than Russian natural gas. If we sell American natural gas not just to our allies, but to our adversaries, global emissions will go down further than any Democrat bill out there. And you know what else will happen? Geopolitically, the world will be safer. There'll be more American jobs, we'll have a better environment. You'll have a stronger America. You'll have a safer world. And he tells us, "I'm going to veto that on demand." What? That makes no sense. Don't you care about the country? Don't you care about the world?"

American natural gas is 41% cleaner than Russian natural gas. If we sell more natural gas around the world, global emissions would go down further than any Democrat plan out there.



Why would President Biden want to veto that? pic.twitter.com/n0rA4PNeCr — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) April 12, 2023

Along with the video, McCarthy also tweeted in part: "Why would President Biden want to veto that?"