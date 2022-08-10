Watch Now
Newsom picks 1st Latina state Supreme Court chief justice

FILE - Justice Patricia Guerrero speaks during her confirmation hearing to the Supreme Court of California before the Commission on Judicial Appointments Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in San Francisco. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has nominated Guerrero as the next chief justice of the state Supreme Court. She has been on the state Supreme Court since March as an associate justice and is its first Latina member.
Posted at 2:22 PM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 17:23:44-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has nominated current state Supreme Court Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero as the next chief justice.

Guerrero, the court's first Latina judge, has been on the state Supreme Court since March as an associate justice. She would replace Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, who will step down once her term ends in January.

Guerrero’s nomination must first be confirmed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments and then by voters in the November general election.

If Guerrero is confirmed, Newsom said he plans to appoint Alameda County Superior Court Judge Kelli Evans to fill Guerrero’s spot on the Supreme Court.

Guerrero is a registered Democrat who would be paid a salary of $293,286.

