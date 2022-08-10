Newsom picks 1st Latina state Supreme Court chief justice

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has nominated current state Supreme Court Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero as the next chief justice.

Guerrero, the court's first Latina judge, has been on the state Supreme Court since March as an associate justice. She would replace Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, who will step down once her term ends in January.

Guerrero’s nomination must first be confirmed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments and then by voters in the November general election.

If Guerrero is confirmed, Newsom said he plans to appoint Alameda County Superior Court Judge Kelli Evans to fill Guerrero’s spot on the Supreme Court.

Guerrero is a registered Democrat who would be paid a salary of $293,286.