Newsom proclaims winter weather state of emergency in 13 California counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — In a press release Wednesday night, California Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in 13 California counties in response to this most recent round of winter storms.

Kern is one of the counties included in the emergency declaration. The other counties are Amador, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Mono, Nevada, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Sierra, Sonoma, and Tulare.

According to the press release, Newsom has also activated the State Operations Center to facilitate mutual aid relief and assistance efforts between California communities during this time.

The California Office of Emergency Services is working with Caltrans, Cal Fire, and the California National Guard to provide extra snow removal services to the areas that most require that support.

Cal OES is also working with the affected counties to open shelter space for any residents who have been displaced due to the weather, and coordinating with law enforcement agencies to escort electrical workers into repair zones, as well as assist with deliveries of food and water to vulnerable and isolated populations and communities.