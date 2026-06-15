Newsom says DOJ is investigating him and his wife, claims Trump is targeting him over possible 2028 run

CALIFORNIA - (KERO) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that the Department of Justice is investigating him and his wife, claiming President Donald Trump is targeting him because he is considering a presidential run.

"In recent days, federal agents have knocked on the doors of family friends and former employees," Newsom said.

"Not because they found a crime. Because they are simply trying to find one."

"They are demanding records."

"They are abusing the grand jury process."

Newsom claimed Trump is "coming after me because I'm considering running for president."

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