Newsom signs $536 million legislative package aimed at fire prevention projects

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The governor signed a multi-million-dollar plan to prevent wildfires in California.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the $536-million package in Butte County on Tuesday ahead of this year's fire season.

The money will help thin forests, build fuel breaks around vulnerable communities, and allow for more controlled burns.

"Every year, we seem to break these records, but this year we're also breaking another record and that's a commitment to put real working capital to address some of the root causes, to focus in on our prevention and fuel breaks and to invest a historic amount of money in preparation of this year's fire season."

It's more than double the $200-million in funding seen in recent years.