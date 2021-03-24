Menu

Newsom taps Asian lawmaker as California attorney general

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this March 16, 2021, file photo, California State Assemblyman Rob Bonta speaks at Ruby Bridges Elementary School in Alameda, Calif. On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, Bonta was named California's next attorney general by California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Rob Bonta
Posted at 2:10 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 17:10:35-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has chosen Assemblyman Rob Bonta as the state's next attorney general.

Bonta, of Alameda, was elected to the Legislature in 2012 and has been a prolific author of legislation with a criminal justice reform focus.

He's authored legislation to end cash bail, phase out private prisons and automatically expunge old marijuana convictions. He would be the state's first Filipino attorney general if confirmed as expected by the Democratic-led Legislature.

He would replace Xavier Becerra, who is now the federal health and human services secretary.

