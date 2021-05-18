Newsom's income went up in 1st year as California governor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom's 2019 tax returns show his income went up by about half a million dollars in his first year as governor.

Newsom and his wife made about $1.7 million and paid $712,000 in state and federal taxes. Most of the income came from businesses Newsom placed in a blind trust when he became governor.

The Democrat pledged to release his tax returns annually when he was elected in 2018. He's now facing a recall election and a state law he previously signed may require his opponents to release their returns too.