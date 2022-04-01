Watch
No jail for LA building owner over explosion that hurt 12

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters work the scene of a structure fire that injured multiple firefighters, May 16, 2020. The owner of a downtown Los Angeles building where an explosion injured 12 firefighters has been allowed to enter a judicial diversion program that allows him to avoid jail time. A court commissioner on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, granted Steve Sungho Lee's request to enter the two-year program. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Posted at 11:38 AM, Apr 01, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The owner of a downtown Los Angeles building where an explosion injured 12 firefighters has been allowed to enter a judicial diversion program that allows him to avoid jail time.

A court commissioner on Wednesday granted Steve Sungho Lee's request to enter the two-year program. Lee owned a commercial building that caught fire in May 2020.

Firefighters on the roof and inside the building had to run for their lives when a ball of flames erupted from a vaping supply warehouse.

City prosecutors filed more than 160 charges against Lee and his companies over alleged safety violations.

They'll be dismissed if Lee follows the diversion requirements.

