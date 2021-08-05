Watch
No testimony yet from Robert Durst at his murder trial

AP
In this still image taken May 19, 2021, from the Law & Crime Network court video, real estate heir Robert Durst watches as his defense attorney Dick DeGuerin presents a new round of opening statements in the murder case against Durst in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Inglewood, Calif.
Robert Durst Murder Trial
Posted at 2:17 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 17:17:08-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York real estate heir Robert Durst, who is charged with killing his friend, will have to wait at least until Monday to take the stand in his own defense.

A surprise early ending to the court day Thursday brought another in a series of delays to the murder trial.

Durst had been expected to be called to testify Thursday. But Judge Mark Windham said halfway through the day that court was adjourned until Monday, apparently over an issue with a juror.

The 78-year-old Durst has pleaded not guilty to killing Susan Berman, who was fatally shot in her home in 2000.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
