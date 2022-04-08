Northern California mother held in drowning of 2 young sons

LINDA, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California woman has been arrested on suspicion of drowning her two young sons, including a baby, in a bathtub.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Department says 26-year-old Courtney Williams was arrested at her home in Linda on Thursday after the children’s father called 911 shortly before noon.

The man said he had returned home from work for lunch when his wife told him she'd hurt the children.

Authorities say he found the boys, one five months old and the other age 2 1/2, in a bathtub full of water.

Despite efforts to revive them, the children were declared dead at the scene.

Detectives say they believe the apparent drownings were intentional, but there's no word on a motive.