NWS confirms EF-1 tornado hit Montebello

(KERO) — Severe weather made itself known on Wednesday as strong winds knocked over trees in the San Francisco area killing at least five people.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado hit the community of Montebello.

The NWS says while it is very rare for a tornado to form in this part of the L.A. basin when strong pacific storm systems bring them here there's little to no warning.

At least one person was hurt and the city says 11 out of 17 businesses damaged had to be red-tagged.