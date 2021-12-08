Oakland backtracks, votes to add police as crimes surge

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Oakland City Council has approved a proposal by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf to add two new police academies and unfreeze positions within the department to add 60 new officers.

It’s a reversal for the mayor and a city council at the forefront of a national movement to “reimagine” public safety after the 2020 murder of George Floyd by police.

The plan to boost the city’s police force comes amid a spike in violence in Oakland.

Police critics say officers are ineffective at preventing crime and end up traumatizing residents, especially Black people.

Oakland has had 129 homicides this year, up from 109 last year.