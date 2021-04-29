Watch
Off-duty LAPD officer wounded in shootout with suspect

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty Los Angeles police officer was shot in the chest with his own gun in a struggle with a man who had broken into his car. It happened Wednesday afternoon in an underground garage in Sherman Oaks.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore says the officer saw the man inside his car.

The suspect was wearing his bulletproof vest and had the officer's gun. Moore says there was a fight and then a shootout during which both men were shot.

Both were hospitalized and are expected to survive.

Moore says investigators will look into whether the officer had properly secured his weapon.

