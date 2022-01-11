Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Off-duty Los Angeles police officer slain in attack

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 7:17 AM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 10:17:26-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An off-duty Los Angeles police officer has been killed in a shootout with several assailants who approached him in a neighborhood. The shooting occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Monday in an unincorporated area of south Los Angeles County.

The Sheriff's Department says a pickup truck approached the off-duty officer, and several suspects got out. An argument ensued and the shooting occurred. The pickup then drove off. Deputies responded to scene and rushed the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police Chief Michel Moore is urging the community to come forward with information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Orrin and Orson West: One Year Later