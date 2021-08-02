Off-duty San Diego Police officer arrested in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An off-duty San Diego Police officer was arrested in Pacific Beach Saturday, the San Diego Police Department said.

According to police, officers were called after receiving reports of a man “creating a disturbance and displaying a firearm in a threatening manner outside of a bar.”

When officers arrived, they detained Trevor Sterling, an off-duty San Diego Police officer. According to police, Sterling was carrying a personal firearm and was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm. He has been with the department for nine years and is assigned to the Special Operations Unit, police said.

In a news release, the department said as soon as Chief David Nisleit learned of the incident, “he immediately suspended the officer without pay and removed the officer’s police powers.”

“This type of behavior is unbecoming of any police officer. I want the community to know this will be investigated to the fullest and sent to the District Attorney’s Office for review.”

