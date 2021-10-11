Watch
Off-duty San Diego police officer charged with pulling gun in alleged road rage

Police
Posted at 3:57 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 18:57:43-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego police officer has pleaded not guilty to pulling a gun on a woman during an alleged off-duty road rage incident earlier this year.

The Union-Tribune reports William Carter Torres is charged with a misdemeanor count of exhibiting a gun in a threatening manner. He’s due back in court Nov. 10.

Carter Torres, who has been with the San Diego Police Department for four years, was arrested and suspended after the March 4 incident. He now is assigned to administrative duties. His attorney says it was the other driver who engaged in “serious” road rage.

