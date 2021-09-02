Watch
Officer charged in assault of racial injustice protester

Posted at 3:31 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 18:31:32-04

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — A former police officer in Northern California faces trial in November on misdemeanor charges of assaulting a woman during a Black Lives Matter protest last summer.

Prosecutors say Lance Novello, a 19-year-veteran of the Petaluma Police Department, assaulted a Black college student during a July 20, 2020, protest. He faces up to a year in jail, a $10,000 fine and the prospect of losing the right to bear arms if convicted of battery and assault by a police officer.

The case against Novello marks the city’s first public reckoning since the killing of George Floyd led to calls for greater law enforcement oversight.

