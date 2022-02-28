Watch
Officer finds boy, 2, in car stolen in Sunnyvale

California Highway Patrol via AP
This undated photo released by the California Highway Patrol shows Jacob Jardine, a 2-year-old boy who was inside a car when it was stolen on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Sunnyvale, Calif., south of San Francisco. Police say the 2008 Buick Enclave was taken while Jacob's mother was unloading groceries at about 4 a.m. Sunday. According to officials, Jacob has red, curly hair and brown eyes and was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Northern California authorities found a 2-year-old boy who was inside a car when it was stolen in Sunnyvale.

Police say the 2008 Buick Enclave was taken while Jacob Jardine’s mother was unloading groceries at about 4 a.m. Sunday in Sunnyvale, south of San Francisco.

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for five San Francisco Bay area counties. The CHP cancelled the alert 13 hours later when an officer found the boy in the car about four miles from where it was stolen.

There’s no indication whether the thief knew the child was in the car when it was stolen. Investigators have not released any suspect descriptions.

