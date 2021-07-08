Watch
Officers sue California city over Black Lives Matter mural

Dave Price/AP
In this photo provided by the Palo Alto Daily Post, a man walks by a Black Lives Matter mural showing Assata Shakur, who was convicted of killing a New Jersey law enforcement officer in 1973, on July 8, 2020, in Palo Alto, Calif. Five police officers have filed a lawsuit against the city of Palo Alto for allowing the creation of the mural they say contained anti-police images. (Dave Price/Palo Alto Daily Post via AP)
Posted at 2:35 PM, Jul 08, 2021
PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Five police officers have filed a lawsuit against the city of Palo Alto for allowing the creation of a Black Lives Matter mural that contained anti-police images.

The Daily Post in Palo Alto reports the mural was painted last June in the street across from City Hall following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. The lawsuit filed last month said one of the images was of Assata Shakur.

Shakur was convicted in the 1973 killing of a New Jersey state trooper.

City Attorney Molly Stump said the city has not been served with the lawsuit. She did not immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

