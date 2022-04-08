Officers won't be charged over arrest death of Oakland man

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities won't bring criminal charges against officers who pinned an Oakland man to the ground during an arrest a year ago that ended in his death.

The Alameda County district attorney’s office released a custody death report that found the officers acted reasonably in stopping and restraining 26-year-old Mario Gonzalez in April 2021.

A coroner’s report said Gonzalez died from the toxic effects of methamphetamine use but the stress of being restrained was a contributing factor.

His mother and son have filed federal civil rights lawsuits that contend the officers asphyxiated him.