Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Official: California COVID surge could ease next month

items.[0].image.alt
Jae C. Hong/AP
Healthcare workers Henry Paul, from left, Ray Akindele, Wilta Brutus and Leslie Powers process COVID1-9 rapid antigen tests at a testing site in Long Beach , Calif., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Virus Outbreak California
Posted at 9:19 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 12:19:36-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A surge in coronavirus cases has shut down California schools and sidelined thousands of police, firefighters and health care workers. But officials hope it will be short-lived.

Los Angeles County's public health director said Thursday that she hopes the surge will start easing in February. Barbara Ferrer also says vaccinations and boosters are protecting many people from severe illness.

California’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has soared five-fold in two weeks. That's led to hourslong waits for COVID tests and it's also straining school systems. All 54 schools in one San Francisco Bay Area school district closed Friday. Some Oakland teachers planned a sickout to demand more virus protections.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Orrin and Orson West: One Year Later