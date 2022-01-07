Official: California COVID surge could ease next month

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A surge in coronavirus cases has shut down California schools and sidelined thousands of police, firefighters and health care workers. But officials hope it will be short-lived.

Los Angeles County's public health director said Thursday that she hopes the surge will start easing in February. Barbara Ferrer also says vaccinations and boosters are protecting many people from severe illness.

California’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has soared five-fold in two weeks. That's led to hourslong waits for COVID tests and it's also straining school systems. All 54 schools in one San Francisco Bay Area school district closed Friday. Some Oakland teachers planned a sickout to demand more virus protections.