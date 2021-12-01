Watch
Oil pipeline planned even as California moves away from gas

John Antczak/AP
This May 16, 2015, file photo shows a service boat carrying workers back to shore from a platform off Seal Beach, Calif. A proposal to replace a pipeline near Santa Barbara that was shut down in 2015 after causing California's worst coastal oil spill in 25 years is inching through a government review, even as the state moves toward banning gas-powered vehicles and oil drilling.
Posted at 6:16 AM, Dec 01, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A proposed oil pipeline in California that could allow ExxonMobil to resume production at three offshore platforms is expected to enter a critical phase of its government review next year.

The $300 million project by Houston-based Plains All American Pipeline would replace a line near Santa Barbara that was shut down after a 2015 rupture that created the worst coastal oil spill in the state in 25 years. The debate is taking place amid a reckoning in California over its continued reliance on fossil fuels in the age of climate change.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla says he opposes the proposal because of environmental risks, while the company says a new pipeline will be safe.

