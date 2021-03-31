On tap in California: Another drought four years after last

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s hopes for a wet “March miracle” did not materialize and a dousing of April showers may be a mirage at this point. When the state takes its snow survey on Thursday it's likely to confirm that California's winter snowfall fell far short of normal levels.

According to federal statistics, about 90% of California already is experiencing drought conditions.

It's been four years since then-Gov. Jerry Brown declared an end to a drought emergency after a punishing five-year dry spell.

Most cities have plenty of water storage to weather a drought this year, but farmers will likely idle land and rural wells could run dry. More months of dry conditions also will raise wildfire risks.