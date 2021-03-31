Menu

On tap in California: Another drought four years after last

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2014, file photo, houseboats float in the drought-lowered waters of Oroville Lake near Oroville, Calif. California’s hopes for a wet “March miracle” did not materialize and a dousing of April 2021 showers may as well be a mirage at this point. The state appears in the midst of another drought only a few years after a punishing 5-year dry spell dried up rural wells, killed endangered salmon, idled farm fields and helped fuel the most deadly and destructive wildfires in modern state history. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
California Drought
Posted at 1:24 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 16:24:23-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s hopes for a wet “March miracle” did not materialize and a dousing of April showers may be a mirage at this point. When the state takes its snow survey on Thursday it's likely to confirm that California's winter snowfall fell far short of normal levels.

According to federal statistics, about 90% of California already is experiencing drought conditions.

It's been four years since then-Gov. Jerry Brown declared an end to a drought emergency after a punishing five-year dry spell.

Most cities have plenty of water storage to weather a drought this year, but farmers will likely idle land and rural wells could run dry. More months of dry conditions also will raise wildfire risks.

