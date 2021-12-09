Watch
Once-logged coastal land set to be sold to save redwoods

Max Whittaker/AP
In this photo provided by Save the Redwoods League is the Lost Coast Redwoods property near Rockport, Calif., on Dec. 2, 2021. The group plans to buy and preserve the five mile stretch of rugged Northern California coast that has been logged for more than a century and still features some old-growth redwoods. (Max Whittaker/Save The Redwoods League via AP)
Posted at 12:16 PM, Dec 09, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A conservation group is planning to purchase a 5-mile stretch of the Lost Coast in remote Northern California that has been logged for more than a century.

Save the Redwoods League planned to announce Thursday that it’s trying to raise millions of dollars by the end of the year to purchase the rugged and scenic property in Mendocino County that it says is the largest privately-owned stretch of coast from Oregon to Big Sur.

The group has agreed to pay nearly $37 million for the land being sold by the Soper Co., a family logging company that is leaving the timber industry.

