Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

One-legged inmate awarded $504,000 in excessive force suit

File image of a gavel in front of law books.
23ABC News
File image of a gavel in front of law books.
File image of a gavel in front of law books.
Posted at 11:29 AM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 14:29:11-04

(AP) — A federal jury in San Francisco has awarded $504,000 to a one-legged jail inmate who was forced to hop to a cell.

Wednesday's verdict came in an excessive force lawsuit filed by Vincent Bell against the city.

Bell is awaiting trial in connection with the 2012 murder of a man who was kidnapped, shot and dumped on a San Francisco street.

Bell was being held at the jail in 2018 when he was moved to a padded “safety cell."

The suit says Bell was taken from his wheelchair and ordered to hop more than 60 feet to the cell.

When he fell, he was carried face-down.

The city attorney's office says the guards acted appropriately.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!