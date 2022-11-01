Watch Now
NewsCovering California

Actions

Orange County declares health emergency due to viruses

RSV Vaccines
AP
FILE - This 1981 photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows an electron micrograph of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV. New research announced by Pfizer on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, showed vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus that fills hospitals with wheezing babies each fall. (CDC via AP, File)
RSV Vaccines
Posted at 7:54 AM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 10:54:42-04

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A health emergency has been declared in Southern California's Orange County due to rapidly spreading virus infections.

The county health officer issued the declaration Monday due to record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits, the OC Health Care Agency said in a press release.

“Additionally, a Proclamation of Local Emergency has been declared, which allows the County to access State and Federal resources to address the situation and seek mutual aid from surrounding counties,” the statement said.

Last week, neighboring San Diego County's public health agency sounded a similar alarm.

“Local health providers are seeing an early spike in flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, and while COVID-19 cases are currently trending down in the region, a triple whammy of all three viruses circulating at the same time could lead to strains on the already overburdened medical system,” a San Diego County statement said.

While there is no vaccine for RSV, Orange County's health officer, Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, said children and at-risk individuals should keep up to date on flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, wear masks indoors and stay home when sick.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra

Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra